Business CORONAVIRUS 

Qatar to postpone $8 billion of contracts from projects

Oman Observer

Qatar’s Emir has asked the government to postpone $8.2 billion in unawarded contracts on capital expenditure projects due to the coronavirus outbreak, a bond prospectus seen by Reuters showed.

The spread of the coronavirus may continue to negatively impact the QView postatari economy and financial markets and could lead to a recession, the Gulf state also said in the document, dated April 7.

Qatar on Tuesday started marketing a triple-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond.  Reuters

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5761 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

HSBC in $100 million forex fraud settlement

Oman Observer Comments Off on HSBC in $100 million forex fraud settlement

Omani companies have an opportunity to showcase their expertise in new areas

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omani companies have an opportunity to showcase their expertise in new areas

Walmart will offer Black Friday deals earlier this year

Oman Observer Comments Off on Walmart will offer Black Friday deals earlier this year
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW