Qatar take on Saudi, Bahrain set for Iraq challenge

The 24th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup will enter to the crucial knockout rounds on Thursday as Asian champions Qatar will take on Saudi Arabia at Al Janoub Stadium at 9 pm (Oman time). In the earlier semifinal, Iraq will meet Bahrain at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium at 6 pm (Oman time).

Iraq head coach Strecko Katanec said the preparation went like the other previous games without any special warm-up. “The training session on Wednesday is important and will decide the players who are ready for the match. I am proud of our players performance. They did a great job and gave 100 per cent in the previous matches,” he added.

Iraq topped Group A with seven points as they registered two victories against hosts Qatar and the UAE while they drew goalless against Yemen.

The Slovenian coach called up the Iraqi players to give their best against Bahrain.

Both teams met each other many times this year. Bahrain would like to rekindle the memories of the final match of the West Asian Championship which ended in favour of Bahrain and they lifted the title. In the World Cup qualifiers, both teams ended their two matches in draws.

The 56-year-old said he was confident that the players will give their maximum. “I want the players to show their best quality. Bahrain is a good team. They played in different squads and have good defence,” he said. The Iraq coach requested the referees to reduce the use of VAR.

Iraq forward Alaa Abdul Zahra affirmed that Bahrain is a good team. “Our team is ready for the match with the players in best shape and full focus,” he said.

Bahrain set to impress

Bahrain head coach Helio Sousa expressed satisfaction on their performance. “I am happy with our performance in the tournament. This is a great moment for Bahraini fans,” he said.

Bahrain secured a spot to the semifinals as they edged defending champions Oman on goal average for second place with four points.

They drew with Oman in first match, then lost against Saudi but won against Kuwait in the third match.

On a query of Bahrain’s different styles of playing, the Portuguese coach responded: “It depends on the match situation. We are both defending and attacking. We are proud to reach to this level as the strongest teams in Asia like Qatar, Iraq and Saudi have made it to the semis.”

“We do not have the same tools as the others have. However, our target is to show good quality of Bahrain players,” he added. Sousa said the Gulf Cup matches are good preparation for the upcoming official games and tournaments.

TOUGH ENCOUNTER

Qatar will face Asian power house Saudi Arabia in a tough assignment.

Qatar head coach Felix Sanchez affirmed the game is tough. “It is a difficult game. We are confident on player’s commitment and their top quality. Looking forward for a good performance and a positive result,” he said.

Qatar beat UAE 3-2 to reach their second successive Gulf Cup semifinal after a 6-0 win against Yemen and a 2-1 shock loss against Iraq in the opening match.

The experienced Spanish coach pointed out the quality of the opponents. “We have our strength as well and it is a knockout stage and there is no further chance. We will double the power and efforts and control the emotions,” Sanchez added.

The Qatar coach said the team will include many players from Al Saad and Al Hilal clubs. “We know each other not from clubs but also at the national team level,” the coach concluded.

Saudis, meanwhile have caught everyone’s attention after their spirited comeback in the tournament. They bounced back after their opening defeat to Kuwait and posted wins over Bahrain and Oman.

Herve Renard, head coach o Saudi Arabia, said the match will be a do-or-die game. “It is expected to be a tough match. We are fully ready for the challenge,” the French coach said. Renard, a former international player, said the team is not having any specific pressure. “It will be great to play in a fantastic stadium with a full house. We are very excited and players will target a win,” the 51-year-old added.