Main World 

Qatar suspends entry for travellers from 14 countries

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: Qatar’s Government Communications in a statement has temporarily suspended entry for travellers from certain countries, as of March 9, 2020.

The countries included in the list are  Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

The decision affects all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with a residence or work permit, and temporary visitors.

The statement said the step comes in line with Qatar’s efforts to take all necessary preventive measures to limit the spread.

The State of Qatar urges all citizens and residents to avoid all but essential travel at this time.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5384 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

17 dead in Somalia bomb blast claimed by fighters

Oman Observer Comments Off on 17 dead in Somalia bomb blast claimed by fighters

South African protesters urge Zuma to step down

Oman Observer Comments Off on South African protesters urge Zuma to step down

UAE celebrates 47th National Day

Oman Observer Comments Off on UAE celebrates 47th National Day