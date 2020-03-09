Qatar suspends entry for travellers from 14 countries

Muscat: Qatar’s Government Communications in a statement has temporarily suspended entry for travellers from certain countries, as of March 9, 2020.

The countries included in the list are Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

The decision affects all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with a residence or work permit, and temporary visitors.

The statement said the step comes in line with Qatar’s efforts to take all necessary preventive measures to limit the spread.

The State of Qatar urges all citizens and residents to avoid all but essential travel at this time.