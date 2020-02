Doha: Qatar’s health ministry reported on Saturday the first case of coronavirus (Covid19) infection in the country, the Qatar News Agency said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office, the regional countries affected with the virus are

Afghanistan (1), Bahrain (36), Egypt (1), Iran (388 including 34 deaths), Iraq (7), Iraq ( 7), Kuwait (45), Lebanon (3), Oman (6), Pakistan (2) and UAE (19).