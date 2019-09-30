Qatar Deputy PM visits military college and MSC

MUSCAT: Dr Khalid bin Mohammed al Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs of Qatar, and his accompanying delegation visited the Military Technological College on Monday.

The delegation was welcomed by Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo), and Chairman of MTC board. Members of the Qatari delegation were briefed about the curriculum, specialisations and facilities of the MTC.

Al Attiyah also visited the Maritime Security Centre. He was received at the centre by Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, the Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman, and Chairman of the Maritime Security Committee, Brigadier General Mansour bin Mohammed al Kharousi, Head of the Maritime Security Centre, and a number of senior officers at the centre.

During the visit, the guest was briefed about the role of the centre in developing mechanisms and procedures for securing coasts, ports

and maritime facilities, participating in planning for the management of maritime disasters and crises, and other tasks related to maritime security operations.

