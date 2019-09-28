Qatar defence minister arrives in Oman

Dr Khalid bin Mohammed al Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Qatar, arrived in Muscat on Saturday on a three-day official visit to the Sultanate. He is accompanied by a high-level military delegation comprising senior commanders of Qatar Armed Forces. The guest and his accompanying delegation were received at the Seeb Air Base by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces and Brigadier Saleh bin Ahmed al Hinai, Head of Military Protocols.

