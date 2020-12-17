Qatar celebrates National Day today

DOHA: The State of Qatar will celebrate on Friday its National Day, which falls on December 18 every year. Qatar has made many significant accomplishments under the leadership of Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of Qatar.

This year, the State of Qatar witnessed a large number of achievements in implementation of Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims at consolidating sustainable development in the fields of education, training, health, human resources and economic diversification.

Qatar takes the lead in many international indices monitoring the state of security and stability around the world. It occupied first place in Middle East and Africa region and 27th place internationally in the Global Peace Index issued by Economy and Peace Institute.

Qatar also emerged as the most peaceful, crime-free country at global and Arab levels, according to the Crime Index for the first half of 2020 issued by world database Nambio.

Qatar took giant strides in setting infrastructure projects, which were developed in line with the latest global standards. The country gives priority to efficient finalisation of development projects covering a wide spectrum of sectors, including health, education, economic and social sectors, as part of its comprehensive development.

Qatar transformed its educational system from providing basic requirements to the stage of quality assurance through ongoing revision of educational curricula, admission policies and scholarships granted to top performers.

The Government of the State of Qatar issued laws, within the labour market reforms programme, that set minimum wage for workers and domestic assistants, besides regulating the entry, residency and departure of expatriates and securing the rights of employers and workers.

The State of Qatar established Qatar Petroleum Company as a business arm specialised in trading in natural liquefied gas produced locally and internationally. This is in addition to managing risks posed to its portfolio through revenues of gas and gas-related products.

Qatar signed an agreement to set up a United Nations Terrorism Control Office based in Doha and its activities benefit world parliaments.

Qatar will host World Cup 2022, football, from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Hamad International Airport in Qatar received British Standards Institute award for applying health and security standards related to coronavirus (COVID-19), thus becoming World No 1 airport in this field. — ONA

