Business Head stories Main World 

Qatar Airways CEO says will keep flying but warns cash is running out

Oman Observer

DUBAI: Qatar Airways will continue to operate flights as long as necessary to get stranded travelers home, Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker told Reuters on Sunday, but warned that the carrier could soon run out of cash.
“We have enough cash to take us through a very short period of time,” he said in a phone interview.
He said the airline would eventually have to seek support from its owner, the Qatar government.
The Middle East carrier is one of few global airlines to continue operate after the coronavirus decimated travel demand almost overnight. — Reuters

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5630 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Former top US justice official testifies in election inquiry

Oman Observer Comments Off on Former top US justice official testifies in election inquiry

Roll-out of model post office to commence in 2019

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Roll-out of model post office to commence in 2019

Free zones in Oman to be promoted as a brand

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Free zones in Oman to be promoted as a brand
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW