Qasra Museum: A treasure house of Omani heritage

TEXT & PHOTOS BY: YAHYA AL SALMANI

Qasra, a small district located in the heart of the Wilayat of Rustaq, contains dozens of houses built of stones and mud. This residential neighbourhood is distinguished by its unique architecture that blends the ancient Islamic and Omani styles.

However, most of the homes are currently in danger of collapse. A visitor to this tranquil village can see that doors and windows of the houses are crumbling and eroding after its inhabitants abandoned them decades ago.

This district includes houses of a number of Omani Imams, including Imam Nasir bin Murshid al Yarubi and Shaikh Khamis bin Said al Shaksi. There is also Qasra mosque which was the main gathering point for scholars of religion, jurisprudence and literature.

In October 2019, a Unesco team organised an event called ‘The Authenticity of Qasra’. The aim of this event was to revive the Omani heritage and introduce the efforts made to preserve Omani heritage.

Because of the importance of this quarter, Zakia al Lamki launched the first initiative to revive the architectural heritage of this area. The Arab House Museum in Qasra is currently considered as one of the tourist and cultural destinations in the Wilayat of Rustaq. And what makes this residential neighbourhood historically important is the presence of Islamic and Arabic inscriptions and manuscripts on the roofs and doors of homes.

This museum consists of 14 rooms, in addition to some special family facilities. It has been deserted for more than 30 years, and the age of the ancient house exceeds 300 years. Zakia al Lamki restored it and turned it into a museum highlighting the original Omani history and heritage.

The site contains many antique collectibles such as old books and coins, cooking tools and old utensils such as coffee roasting pan, utensils for serving coffee and food, handicrafts of all kinds, and tools related to women’s adornment such as perfumes, incense, and other articles such as silverware, bracelets, old bedspreads, pottery, copper and old metal utensils.

Zakia is the kin of Shaikh Rashid al Lamki, who was known as ‘Qadi al Qudah’. He had a prominent role in the scientific movement in the late 14th century AD. He was a judge, teacher, writer, poet, and author of many books. This museum dedicates a special library to the Shaikh on the upper floor of the ancient house. The library archive comprises various types and titles of books which deal with regional, literary and science topics.

Zakia says: “It is painful and sad to see our ancestral homes remaining closed and crumbling in front of our eyes. I adopted the idea of converting the old house into a museum so that visitors could learn about the heritage of the Wilayat of Rustaq. The museum contains objects that represent symbols of tools that were used in the past, including those that were used in Omani clothing and cooking. Most of these tools have become scarce and unused”.

“Thus, this museum aims to preserve some of these archaeological possessions, and provides a golden opportunity for the future generations to get a glimpse of the past”, she added.

“I am glad that many visitors from inside and outside the Sultanate flock to this museum, which represents for me a cultural and human value. The influx of dozens of photography enthusiasts gives me reassurance and pleasure, as these photographers contribute their role in documenting these archaeological holdings and help in spreading the message of the Omani culture. The museum is still in need of a lot of maintenance and technical equipment, and this requires more effort and financial support. This museum is located in the middle of the Qasra alley”, she added.

Al Lamki says that “my grandfather’s house has become a notable spot for exhibitions, forums, tourism and cultural events. Therefore, Zakia, the founder of the museum, turns to private institutions to support such initiatives, which play a major role in preserving the national heritage”.