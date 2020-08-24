Local Main 

Qais al Yousef resigns from Al Anwar Holdings’ board of directors

Muscat: Al Anwar Holdings has announced the resignation of Qais bin Mohamed al Yousef as its deputy chairman.

“We would like to inform the shareholders that Qais bin Mohamed al Yousef has been appointed as the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion by Royal Decree 111/2020, and consequently he can no longer hold the Directorship of Al Anwar Holdings. He has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of our Company with immediate effect from August 19,” the company said in its MSM filing on Monday.

“He was our Deputy Chairman and Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. He was representing Fincorp Investments, who will nominate their replacement in due course. We wish Qais bin Mohamed al Yousef all the success in his new responsibilities,” it added.

