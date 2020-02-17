Qaboos legacy of peace earns Oman respect from world

MUSCAT: Oman’s firm belief in peace and peaceful resolution of conflicts has helped it establish friendly relations with countries across the world. It never hesitates to take initiative in resolving any disputes or conflicts between two or more parties, particularly when the disputing parties approach the Sultanate for help.

The Sultanate never imposes itself on anyone, neither does it seek to play an undesirable role in any problems or disputes within the region or abroad because it respects the uniqueness of others. The Sultanate does not wish to publicise the efforts it undertakes for the sake of others unless they themselves announce these efforts.

Hence, it is not a coincidence that President Mahmud Abbas of Palestine said in his October 2018 statement after visiting Oman that the Sultanate “does not sell or buy when dealing with the Palestinian issue.”

Testimony to the durability of the Omani stance is the statement made by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, during the emergency ministerial meeting on the Deal of the Century, when he reaffirmed that Oman’s stand on the Palestinian cause is “permanent and supportive of the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights, particularly their right to establish their own independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik in his first address to the nation said: “We shall trace the course of the late Sultan, reaffirming the fundamentals of our country’s foreign policy based on peaceful co-existence with nations, good neighbourliness, non-interference in the internal affairs of others, respect for countries’ sovereignty and international cooperation in various spheres.

