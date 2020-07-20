Pvt companies told to notify jobs to NCE

Muscat: All the private sector establishments in the Sultanate have been asked to notify of any job vacancy to the National Center for Employment (NCE), according to the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI).

Speaking to the Observer, a senior official at the OCCI said the central body for all private and public companies has called upon all the private sector companies to provide the NCE with jobs and occupations to be filled in.

“We have notified the private sector companies about the implementation of Article 5 of the Royal Decree number (22/2019) establishing the National Center for Employment to notify the Center with all job vacancies.”

This decision is also at par with the issuance of its regulations to strengthen and integrate the national manpower employment efforts, and activate the employment paths to keep pace with aspirations of the labour market.

Accordingly, all companies operating in the private sector which wish to announce job opportunities should coordinate with the NCE via email or telephone.

According to a recent report from the Ministry of Manpower, the number of Omanis working in the private sector and those with insurance has increased by 5.2 per cent and touched an all-time high of 257,912. Last year alone, nearly 27,000 citizens have found jobs in the private sector.

Out of this, 73.5 per cent are men and 26.5 per cent females.

Followed by the construction sector, the largest number of Omanis found in the trade and motor repair sector, manufacturing, mining, agriculture and fisheries sector, real estate sector, and entertainment sector which has a very low number.