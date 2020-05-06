Uncategorized World 

Putin warns against hurrying to lift coronavirus-related restrictions

Oman Observer

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Russia should not rush to lift coronavirus-related restrictions, warning that any haste in removing preventative measures could undo their work so far.

Putin said governors would have the responsibility of deciding how to proceed in their own regions.

The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said earlier on Wednesday that the number of cases had risen by more than 10,000 for a fourth consecutive day and now stood at 165,929. Russia has recorded 1,537 coronavirus-related deaths. — Reuters

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 6249 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Two Koreas, UN forces agree to remove weapons at border

Oman Observer Comments Off on Two Koreas, UN forces agree to remove weapons at border

Asia steps up checks as virus kills 6, infects 300

Oman Observer Comments Off on Asia steps up checks as virus kills 6, infects 300

US envoy pushes for ‘peaceful’ Sudan solution

Oman Observer Comments Off on US envoy pushes for ‘peaceful’ Sudan solution