Putin says Navalny not worth poisoning

President Vladimir Putin said media reports that Russian state security agents had poisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalny (pictured) were part of a US-backed plot to try to discredit him, saying Navalny was not important enough to be a target. Navalny, one of Putin’s leading critics, was airlifted to Germany in August after collapsing on a domestic flight. Laboratory tests in three European countries, confirmed by the global chemical weapons watchdog, established he was poisoned with a Soviet- style Novichok nerve agent but Russia denies this and says it has yet to be shown any evidence. — Reuters

