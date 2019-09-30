Puccini’s La Boheme coming this week at ROHM

In a few days’ time, the Royal Opera House Muscat will present the world premiere of its exciting new coproduction of Giacomo Puccini’s famous opera, La Bohème.

In 1895 as the nineteenth century was coming to a close and a new era was about to be ushered in, Giacomo Puccini composed La Bohème in a realistic, or opéra verismo style, with the plot unfolding in the Paris of Puccini’s day.

Destined to become one of the most popular and frequently performed works in the world repertoire, La Bohème portrays ordinary people going about their lives in the usual ways. Rodolfo, a struggling bohemian writer living a garret, meets Mimì, an adorable young seamstress. For both Rodolfo and Mimì, it’s ‘love at first sight’, but the course of true love will not run smoothly.

The leading roles in ROHM’s La Bohème are performed by outstanding singers, with exceptional Italian tenor Giorgio Berrugi as Rodolfo, opposite the renowned Russian soprano Irina Lungu as Mimì.

This refreshing production includes a cast of wonderful emerging stars, including the young Ethiopian soprano, Mariam Battistelli who sang in ROHM’s The Opera! in 2017. ROHM’s new interpretation of La Bohème reaches its full potential with music by the Orchestra and Chorus of Opéra de Monte-Carlo under the baton of Giuseppe Finzi. With expert staging by Monte-Carlo’s brilliant director, Jean-Louis Grinda, this new production will also achieve the penetrating realism that Puccini envisioned.

ROHM’s coproduction of La Bohème will be presented on Thursday and Saturday, October 3 and 5 at 7:00 pm. An informative pre-performance talk will be delivered for ticket holders only, one hour prior to each performance. For information and booking, check out www.rohmuscat.org

