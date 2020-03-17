Public warned against stocking up on essentials

Muscat: Within the framework of preventive and precautionary measures adopted by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the efforts taken by the competent authorities to contain the virus, a work team entrusted to follow up the developments resulting from the spread of the novel Coronavirus held a meeting under the chairmanship of Engineer Ahmed bin Hasan al Dheeb, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by the committee members representing a number of government departments concerned.

The meeting reviewed some aspects regarding the economic implications from the spread of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and decided on appropriate measures to ensure the provision of adequate supply of essentials. The committee decided to follow up the facilitate the process of importing food commodities through the various border outlets.

The committee called on citizens and residents to refrain from stocking up on essentials assuring all that commodities will be available.

Engineer Ahmed bin Hasan al Dheeb, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and head of the work team affirmed that the essential commodities are available in all the supermarkets across the Sultanate noting that the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre will be equipped to serve as a warehouse in case that some firms needed spaces to store essential food items.

The shipment of essentials continues through the air, sea and land ports and that the ports are ready to receive additional supplies of commodities. There is an existing coordination with the Oman Aviation Group and Asyad Group to provide all the services relating to sea and air freight in all the governorates and border outlets. We have introduced shipping lines to Musandam Governorate to meet cover any supply shortage. The Public Authority for Consumer Protection is playing its role through monitoring the local market and imposing fines on traders who hike the prices of commodities.