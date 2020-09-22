CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local 

Public transport to resume in Oman

Muscat: Following the approval from the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology decided to resume public transport services in the country.

As per the details, public transport services between cities will start from September 27,  and within the capital region-Muscat from October 4, and within Salalah from October 18.

The services within Suhar will be announced later by the authorities.

The precautionary measures to be followed for the safety of employees and passengers are the sterilization of buses before the start of the trip and after its completion, measuring the temperature of passengers for trips between cities, wearing masks all the time while using the bus, and providing hand sanitizers inside the buses.

