Public Prosecution warns against false info on Covid-19 drug

Muscat: The Public Prosecution in Oman said that against any publication of false news, data or rumors, which would affect public order is a crime, leading to a prison sentence of three years.

Any false information on the discovery of a drug for Covid-19 will be also included in this punishment.

