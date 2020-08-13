Local Main 

Public prosecution warns against begging in public places

Muscat: Oman Public Prosecution has reiterated that begging at mosques, roads, stores, and public areas is a crime punishable by imprisonment for a period of up to one year and a fine of RO100.

The court may confiscate the money seized from the offender and order to deport him from the country if he is a foreigner.

Using a minor or hand him to another person with the intent to beg is a crime punishable by imprisonment for a period up three years and a fine of one hundred Omani rials. The sentence is doubled if the offender is the minor’s guardian, trustee, or a person entrusted to his or her care or supervision.

“Beggary is a criminal and uncivilized act. It poses many risks. Please avoid dealing with beggars in order not to promote a practice that is against the law and puts your country at risk,” the prosecution said.

 

