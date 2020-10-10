Public Prosecution to act stern against violators of SC’s decisions

MUSCAT: The Public Prosecution will act sternly against the violators of the decisions issued by the Supreme Committee tasked with handling the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic particularly the decision issued on Friday banning movement and closing public places, beaches and commercial stores between 8 pm and 5 am from October 11 until 24.

This was stated by Mohammed bin Said al Yaha’ei, Assistant Attorney General, Director-General of Public Prosecution in Muscat Governorate and chairman of the committee tasked with investigation into the public health cases.

Al Yaha’ei affirmed that legal action will be taken against the violators who will be referred to the Public Prosecution. They will be referred to the relevant courts and their names will be published in the media as per to the Supreme Committee’s decision.

The Public Prosecution called on citizens and residents to fully comply with the Supreme Committee’s decisions to serve the public interest. — ONA