Public-Private Partnership Forum begins today

Muscat: Organised by Supreme Council for Planning (SCP) in collaboration with the Public Authority for Privitsation and Partnership (PAPP), the two-day Oman Public-Private Partnership Forum has been inaugurated on Monday at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The forum, which was inaugurated by Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, is being attended by officials from government institutions, banks, local and international financing institutions, investment funds and private sector institutions.

H.E. Darwish Al Balushi said,” Partnership between the public and private sectors is one of the main pillars of Oman Vision 2040, which will be implemented through the next five-year development plans.”