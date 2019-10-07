Public-Private Partnership Forum begins today
Muscat: Organised by Supreme Council for Planning (SCP) in collaboration with the Public Authority for Privitsation and Partnership (PAPP), the two-day Oman Public-Private Partnership Forum has been inaugurated on Monday at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.
The forum, which was inaugurated by Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, is being attended by officials from government institutions, banks, local and international financing institutions, investment funds and private sector institutions.
H.E. Darwish Al Balushi said,” Partnership between the public and private sectors is one of the main pillars of Oman Vision 2040, which will be implemented through the next five-year development plans.”
The forum aims at exchanging knowledge and experience in partnership in general, and reviewing some projects available for investment and implementation in this field. It also seeks to review and learn about the best practices and lessons learned in the regional and global experiences in project finance and the methods and options for the implementation of development projects in the concept of partnership.