Public-Private Partnership Forum begins on Monday

The Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning (SCP) will host two-day Oman Forum on Public-Private Partnership Forum (Oman Partnerships 2019) at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday. The forum is part of SCP’s strategy to strengthen the partnership between the public and private sectors for a sustainable economy based on knowledge, competitiveness, experience and diversity to achieve the economic and social development

The forum, which will be inaugurated by Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, is held in cooperation with the Public Authority for Privatisation and Partnership. It will be attended by officials from government institutions, banks, local and international financing institutions, investment funds and private sector institutions.

The forum aims at exchanging knowledge and experience in partnership in general, and reviewing some projects available for investment and implementation in this field. It also seeks to review and learn about the best practices and lessons learned in the regional and global experiences in project finance and the methods and options for the implementation of development projects in the concept of partnership.

