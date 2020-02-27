Public park in Samayil and Wadi Sosa dam in Bahla open

MUSCAT: Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) on Thursday officially opened the Samayil Public Park and Wadi Sosa Water Dam in Bahla.

The Samayil park was opened at an event held under the patronage of Shaikh Majid bin Khalifa al Harthi, Wali of Samayil.

The park was funded by PDO as part of its effort to provide safe and suitable spaces for community gatherings and entertainment and will benefit more than 35,000 people.

It consists of green spaces, a children’s playground with recreational equipment and prayer rooms, and includes 82 motion sensor solar powered lights to illuminate the park at night.

Meanwhile, the Wadi Sosa Water Dam, which was partially funded by PDO, was opened at an event held under the auspices of Shaikh Ali bin Mansour al Busaidi, Wali of Bahla.

With a storage capacity of about 4,500 cubic metres of water, the dam will benefit Bahla and the surrounding villages.

PDO Acting External Affairs and Communication Manager Saleh bin Salim al Alawi said: “We are committed to supporting and creating more value and sustainability for our community.

“These projects are in line with two of the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals, namely Sustainable Cities and Communities, and Clean Water and Sanitation. They come as part of a concerted effort which previously saw PDO funding a public park in Manah and maintaining of a number of aflaj including Falaj Al Qaswat in Izki, and Falaj Al Asfal in Samayil.”

PDO’s Social Investment programme aims to contribute to the sustainable development of Omani communities and to address their specific needs through a variety of different projects executed in cooperation with governmental and non-governmental bodies. — ONA