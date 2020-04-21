Public awareness helped limit COVID-19 cases in Musandam

Musandam: Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Musandam said Musandam Governorate was in a state of readiness since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. He added that the health sector in Musandam prepared the health workers through applying an organized work programme which effectively contributed to limiting the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. He added that public awareness and community commitment to the precautionary measures has helped limit COVID-19 cases in Musandam.

The special nature of Musandam as a border governorate has entailed the closure of the land border. Consequently, ferries have been a rescheduled and sea voyages between the Wilayat of Shinas and Musandam Governorate intensified as well as helicopter flight to the Wilayat of Madha. The aim was to stabilize the stock of staple food and other essentials in the governorate in implementation to decisions of the Supreme Committee for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor said.

The governor of Musandam added: “There is continued coordination with the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE) in various sectors to streamline truck entry via the land borders specially for the Wilayat of Madha.

Al Busaidy underscored the role undertaken by the Musandam branch of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and the private sector’s contribution adding that a private company has provided a ferry for shipping goods to Musandam from North Al Batinah while other businessmen distributed food supplies to all wilayats of the governorate.

Speaking about the investment sector in the governorate, Al Busaidy said: “Investors go where investment opportunities exist in addition to the availability of good infrastructure. It is important to develop the ports of Musandam Governorate being a maritime governorate that receive its requirements via the sea. Developing the ports of Daba and Khasab and some other landing areas will ensure an uninterrupted supply of goods.”

Al Busaidy highlighted the need to secure the road linking the Wilayat of Daba and Niyabat of Lima with the Wilayat of Khasab affirming that this route could facilitate movement within the governorate which, until now, goes via the maritime line.