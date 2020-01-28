PTI stuns Assarain, Al Turki beats Renaissance

MUSCAT: Amir Kaleem picked up 4 for 26 while Shoaib Amanat struck a sizzling 77 helping Passage to India (PTI) seal a six-wicket win over leaders Assarain as Al Turki beat Renaissance by three wickets in Premier Division action over the weekend at Oman Cricket grassy ground in Al Amerat.

Having played two games lesser than Assarain’s eight, PTI and Muscat CT are closing in on the defending champion with 8 points each.

Assarain failed to capitalise on its decision to bat first, getting dismissed for a dismal 192 in the 50th over. Only Shafqat Ullah (50) and Gastav Burger (30) made notable contributions with the bat as left-arm spinner Amir Kaleem bowled brilliantly for his four wickets, getting good support from leggie Khawar Ali who bagged 3 for 38. Pacer Ahmed Fayyaz Butt was also impressive, taking 3 for 51.

PTI had no problems overhauling the modest total, securing victory in the 32nd over as it compiled 193 for 4 thanks to a fluent 77 not out by Shoaib. Kashyapkumar (35) and Khawar Ali (29) also made useful contributions.

Brief Scores (Premier Division): Assarain 192 all out in 49.3 overs (Shafqat Ullah 50 — 3×4, 2×6, Gastav Burger 30 — 4×4, Aamir Kaleem 4-26, Ahmad Fayyaz Butt 3-51, Khawar Ali 3-38) lost to Passage to India 193 for 4 in 34.5 overs (Shoaib Amanat 77 — 8×4, 4×6, Kashyapkumar Prajapati 35 — 4×4, Muhammed Nadeem 2-52) by 6 wickets.

Al Turki beats Renaissance

Gopendra Bohara pushed Renaissance on the back foot with a fiery opening spell, taking 3 for 16, that ultimately became the basis for Al Turki NMC’s exciting three-wicket victory against Renaissance.

Renaissance was shot out for 154 in the 49th over, only Sultan Ahmed (27) and Usman Haider (27) making noteworthy scores. Apart from Bohara, Jay Odedra was the other outstanding bowler, taking 3 for 18.

Brief Scores (Premier Division): Renaissance 154 all out in 48.4 overs (Sultan Ahmed 27 — 2×4, Usman Haider 26 — 1×4, 2×6, Gopendra Bohara 3-16, Jay Oddedra 3-18, Mohit Patel 2-32) lost to Al Turki NMC 155 for 7 in 31.2 overs (Jiten Kumar 38 — 5×4, 1×6, Akshaykumar Patel 34 — 6×4, Faizal Jerome 3-25, Muhammad Bilal 2-42) by 3 wickets.

Zawawi routs E&Y

Nalaka Pathum’s superb 94 was the highlight of Zawawi Powertech Engineering’s mammoth 198-run win over Ernst & Young (E&Y) in an A Division clash at Oman Cricket grassy ground 2 on Friday.

Zawawi piled up 352 all out in the 48th over thanks to brilliant batting by Nalaka, Vijeesh Channengaden (55) and Mohan Kumar (50). Mohammed Nayaz claimed 5 for 71 while Issa al Balushi bagged 2 for 26.

Brief Scores (A Division): Zawawi Powertech Engineering 352 all out in 47.5 overs (Nalaka Pathum 94 — 6×4, 7×6, Vijeesh Channengadan 55 — 9×4, Mohan Kumar 50 — 2×4, 1×6, Mohammed Nayaz 5-71, Issa al Balushi 2-26) beat Ernst & Young 154 all out in 40.3 overs (Krishnan Karthik 33 — 6×4, Omar Sarfraz 25 — 3×4, 2×6, Kalairasan Natarajan 3-38, Suhil Kanagaraj 2-29) by 198 runs.

Brief Scores (C Division): Zubair 180 for 9 in 20 overs (Mohsin Abbas 43 — 6×4, Amjad Muhammad 24 — 5×4, Shoaib Mohammed 3-26, Rashid Mohammed 2-34) beat Modern MRAQ 140 for 9 in 20 overs (Usman Asghar 62 — 6×4, 1×6, Jahid Mohammed 31 — 5×4, Mubashar Iqbal 4-14, Iqbal Mudassar 3-18) by 40 runs

Brief Scores (C Division): NBO 171 or 7 in 20 overs (Khurram Chaudhary 58 — 7×4, 1×6, Baiju Lawrance 37 — 4×4, Muthumurugan Muniyasamy 4-30) beat Modern Muscat 99 all out in 17.3 overs Manikandhan Sundarat 20 — 1×4, Prokash Chowdry 20 — 1×4, Zaheer Abbas 3-20, Waqas Sohail 2-15) by 72 runs