PSO announces winners of “Coffee” photo tilt, launches April theme

The Photography Society of Oman (PSO) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth announced the results of the monthly competition for last March, which focused on the arts and rituals of coffee.

The Society received about 297 pictures showcasing the theme submitted for consideration by 190 amateur and professional photographers.

The gold medal went to the photographer Abdul Hamid Al Balushi, photographer Iman Al Hosni won the silver medal, while the bronze medal went to the FIAP photographer Said Al Shuaili.

During the event, the Society announced the topic for this month entitled Welcome Ramadan. The new theme revolves around the soul and body related preparations for the holy month. The last day of accepting submissions will be on April 27.

The competition requires that the photos submitted are taken by the participant himself using his phone or a professional camera. Four photos need to be submitted with the photos shared on the participant’s personal accounts on Instagram tagging the competition name and then PSO.

The photos will be judged by PSO heads and the three winners will be announced in the Society’s official Instagram account at the end of the month.

The competition has been launched to keep the members active despite the ongoing restrictions implemented against the spread of COVID-19.