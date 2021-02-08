Pruthvikumar, Kashyap, Khawar, Kail bag Player of Month awards

MUSCAT: As Premier Division League continues to produce riveting action, Oman Cricket (OC) makes it a point to reward top performers for excellence on the field of play as part of its ‘Player of the Month’ programme.

The awards for the months of October, November and December were presented by Dilip Mehta, Oman Cricket’s Board member, during a ceremony at Oman Cricket Academy in the presence of Madhu Jesrani, Secretary, and Duleep Mendis, Chief Development Officer.

Pruthvikumar Machi was adjudged the Player of the Month for October for playing some vitals knocks for Renaissance.

Muscat CT’s batting ace Kashyapkumar Prajapati was rewarded with November’s award for playing a key role in his team’s winning run with a host of excellent innings.

IT Works is having a wonderful season with Khawar Ali declared the joint winner of December’s award along with Al Turki’s Kail Khalid. Khawar has excelled with both bat and ball while Kail has been Al Turki’s run machine this season with over 350 runs under his belt already.

All the players were rewarded with cash prizes while receiving generous applause and encouragement from senior OC officials.

