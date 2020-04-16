Provide proof before cutting wages of workers: Minister

Muscat: Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, said on Thursday during the Supreme Committee press meet that there some companies reduced the wages of a number of employees without negotiating with them.

“The Ministry got int touch with these companies and we have reached an agreement with nearly 26 companies.”

Any amount deducted from the employees must be returned to them, the minister said.

“The responsibility is shared between all parties; we praise the positive dialogue between the parties concerned, employers and workers. We urge employers not to reduce wages unless they use all other means, including negotiation with the workers,” he said.

Companies that are fully or partially affected due to Covid-19 measures must provide a proof before implementing such decisions.

The Ministry is currently negotiating with 15 companies that are responding positively.

The majority of these companies know that the rights of the national workforce shall be safeguarded, but there are other companies that have not complied, he added.

The minister added that the government deports around 22 to 28,000 illegal expatriates annually. “There is coordination between the concerned authorities to negotiate with countries on the expulsion of migrant workers, and once the consensus has been reached, measures will be taken to deport them.”