Proud, strong and daring

The development plans and training programmes of the Sultanate’s armed forces focus on the wise visions and directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. The joint military exercises are part of these programmes and plans. The Royal Army of Oman recently carried out a number of exercises, including the Omani-UAE joint exercise with the ground forces of the United Arab Emirates in February and the joint Omani-British joint operation (Mountain Storm) on February 20 this year, and the Omani-American joint exercise (Wadi Al Nar) with the participation of American infantry units on February 5. This is in addition to the Al Najah-2, which was carried out by the Combat Training Unit in the Mountain Camp in cooperation with the Indian Army forces.

In June this year, Italy hosted the Omani-Italian Joint Exercise (Jabal Shams 2). Units of Royal Army of Oman (RAO) from Musandam sector took part in the exercise with the participation of Italian land forces. A joint exercise between Oman and the United Kingdom in October last year, Al Saif Al Sareea 3 (Swift Sword 3), was the largest joint military simulation between the two nations, once again highlighting the long, friendly relationship that both nations have shared for decades now. Over 70,000 defence personnel drawn from across Oman’s Army, Navy, Air Force and the Royal Guards, were engaged in combat exercises and training for two weeks alongside 5,500 of their counterparts from the British Army, the Royal Navy, the Royal Air Force and the Royal Marine Commandos.

Held on the outskirts of Mahout, and on the sea near the area of Bantoot in Al Wusta Governorate, Al Saif Al Sareea 3 proved the battle readiness of the Sultanate’s armed forces to defend their homeland, should they ever need to answer the call. The armed forces contribute to the construction of roads in mountainous and desert areas, medical evacuation of patients from remote areas that are difficult to be reached by regular transportation means. It also helps to provide health services to citizens in these areas in cooperation with other government agencies. They also help the people in time of natural calamities and other national emergencies, delivering essential supplies, medical equipment, supporting the telecommunications sector and repairing bridges.