Protesters storm Aden presidential palace

ADEN: Hundreds of angry Yemenis stormed the presidential palace in Aden on Tuesday protesting poor living conditions in the war-torn country but were eventually pushed back peacefully, an AFP correspondent said.

Protesters, including retired military and security officers, marched in the southern port city, the de facto capital where the internationally-recognised government is based.

“Revolution, revolution in the south,” they shouted.

Palace guards shot into the air but protesters continued to march in. The crowd remained in the building for over an hour before dispersing. A government official said that Yemeni and Saudi forces escorted to safety members of the cabinet, including Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, to the military intelligence building on the palace grounds.

Protesters said that they were angry over a lack of services and a delay in the payment of salaries.

Some carried flags of the southern separatist movement.

Yemen’s government was formed in December under a Riyadh-sponsored power-sharing agreement between ministers loyal to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi and supporters of the secessionist Southern Transitional Council.

Both are technically fighting the Ansar Allah, which controls the capital Sanaa in the north.

But the STC has sought to restore South Yemen’s independence from the north. The two sides unified in 1990.

Aden residents claim the new government has not done anything to remedy price inflation or repeated power cuts.

MISSILES FIRED AT SAUDI

Two ballistic missiles fired by Ansar Allah fighters landed in uninhabited border areas of southern Saudi Arabia on Monday, the Saudi-led coalition said in a statement carried by state media.

The coalition later said it had destroyed a bunker for ballistic missiles and launch pads in the northern Yemeni province of Saada, from which it says the missiles had been launched, Ekhbariya TV reported. — AFP/Reuters