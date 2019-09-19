‘Protecting the European way of life’?

Ella Joyner –

Protecting our European Way of Life”: A six-word phrase that unleashed a flurry of questions and criticism after the incoming European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, proposed it as the title for a new commission portfolio last week.

Voices from the Liberal, Green and Socialist blocs have all called for clarification over the brief, which is to oversee a diverse range of issues — including migration, security, education and integration — and is to go to Greece’s Margaritis Schinas if he is confirmed.

“We hope… [von der Leyen] does not see a contradiction between supporting refugees and European values,” wrote Green parliamentary group leader Ska Keller on Twitter last week.

“[The liberal group] Renew Europe is serious about this: Either Schinas’ title changes or his migration competence goes,” influential EU lawmaker Guy Verhofstadt said on Monday, threatening a veto.

Along with the other European parliamentarians, they will vote in October on whether to give von der Leyen’s proposed college of 27 commissioners the green light to start work in November.

The harshest critics of von der Leyen’s new brief charge her with adopting wholesale far-right narratives on migration.

The post’s title represents “the typical us-vs-them demagoguery and demonization of minority groups we see in the rhetoric of all far-right groups in Europe,” said Andrew Stroehlein of Human Rights Watch.

Von der Leyen sees things differently. “Freedom, equality, democracy and respect for human dignity,” she wrote in an op-ed published in several European media on Monday defending the title. “They define and encapsulate what our union is about.”

“Our way of living is being challenged every day — as much by anti-Europeans from within as from without [the bloc],” she wrote.

But for ethnologist Johannes Moser of the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Europe is deeply heterogeneous, both as a continent and within its nation states.

And while the values von der Leyen listed may unite many European countries, the same would also be true for many other United Nations member states.

“I can’t see anything that applies exclusively to Europe,” he adds, casting doubt on von der Leyen’s definition of her own term.

The conservative politician will have the chance to explain herself to parliamentary group leaders after they summoned her to clarify the role of “Vice-President for Protecting our European Way of Life,” among other issues related to her planned commission team.

The controversy looks to be von der Leyen’s first major road bump since she was narrowly elected by parliament in July.

The subject matter of migration is unsurprising however, given the fiery showdowns member states have had over how to react to the influx of hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers arriving in the European Union since 2015.

So from what does von der Leyen want to protect “Europe’s Way of Life?” Migrants, populists or both?

In concrete policy terms, the former German defence minister says she wants a “fresh start” on migration by relaunching long-running efforts to find consensus on the distribution of asylum seekers throughout the EU.

She also wants to see the EU’s external border agency Frontex have 10,000 operational staff by 2024 at the latest, sooner than the current aim of 2027.

Closing “loopholes between asylum and return rules” is another of her aims, along with closer cooperation with countries of origin “to develop a more robust system of readmission and return.”

Part of Schinas’ planned role would be to oversee these changes, though proposals for migration and asylum reform should actually come from Sweden’s Ylva Johansson, commissioner-designate for home affairs.

Von der Leyen faces a difficult balancing act in parliament after May’s EU elections left the continent’s political landscape looking increasingly splintered.

Her own narrow confirmation depended on backing from the conservative, libral and socialist groups, but also on some votes from right-wing populists like Poland’s Law and Justice party. Von der Leyen’s candidates face a tough few weeks of hearings in parliament. — dpa