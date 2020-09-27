Protect workers from exploitation: Shura council

The Majlis Ash’shura council members and representatives from the General Federation of Oman Workers (GFOW) discussed the recent circular of the Ministry of Labour that delinked the qualification of the job-seekers from their wages.

The Majlis Ash’shura, who wanted the implementation of the internal circular issued by the Ministry of Labour to be slowed down, also stressed the need for clear regulations to protect workers in the private sector from any exploitation.

The General Federation of Workers (GFOW) expressed dissatisfaction that some decisions regarding workers are taken without involving all competent parties.

The federation said it should be engaged when developing labour policies so that it suits everyone.

Shura members said there is a need to reduce the differences between the salaries and other benefits of employees in the public and private sectors.

It also called for developing a job classification for each private institution over a certain period of time, taking into account specialisations and the minimum appropriate qualification.

