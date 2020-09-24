Protect the health, life of all: HM tells Supreme Committee

Muscat: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, Member of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, said that the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik to the Supreme Committee focus on protecting public health and the life of all. “Accordingly, nobody’s life will be exposed to risk and no action whatsoever will be undertaken except on the basis of available epidemiological data,” the minister added.

The minister made the statement during the Covid-19 Control Supreme Committee’s 16th press conference held at the Ministry of Education on Thursday.

Dr Ahmed pointed out that, one day, the health sector in the Sultanate crossed the 190 Intensive Care Unit patient-mark, a precedent in the sector’s history. He urged all to stick to preventive measures and cautioned that the registered deaths are not only among the old-aged or people suffering from chronic diseases. A proof of that is the death of a 15-year-old person, along with the demise of patients in the age-group of less than 20 years. “It is a serious disease and the journey to the shores of safety requires the cooperation of all,” said Dr Ahmed.

The minister called up all travellers to shoulder their responsibilities and to know precautionary measures adopted by other countries where the passengers wish to go. Omanis have to obtain health insurance to cover their Covid-19 tests and treatment, if any. He reiterated that passengers arriving into the Sultanate have to undergo a 14-day health quarantine.

Speaking about donations, the minister said that the total sum of Covid-19 donations stood at RO 33,188,162 of them RO 10 million as a generous contribution by His Majesty Sultan Haitham. Of this sum, a total of RO 29,150,193 has been spent so far.

The minister said that as many as 2,848 infection cases were registered among medical teams in the Sultanate since the outbreak of the pandemic. Of these, one doctor and one nurse died, said the minister, noting that 22 per cent of the cases of infection in medical crew happened in health establishments, 42 per cent in society and 36 per cent of unknown sources.

Dr. Ahmed explained that the most important indicators to know about the seriousness of the disease do not cover the number of titeric tests. Instead, they are based on the numbers of people hospitalized and admitted to ICUs. The technical team at the Ministry of Health is considering the reduction of the health quarantine period, the minister said.

He added that a contract was concluded over the past few weeks with an international firm specialized in conducting diagnoses at the level of the Sultanate. An increase in the number of tests will be observed, he said.

Dr Ahmed said that a decision on the opening of mosques has been left for the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs. The mosques will be monitored to check that they abide by the precautionary measures, said the minister, who stressed that meetings are underway between him and officials concerned at the Ministry of Health and that a joint committee was formed to look into the matter of mosques, pending the decision of the Ministry of Endowment. –ONA

