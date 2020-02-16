Prosperous decades of building people and nation

Building a nation and taking it out from darkness to be a well-developed modern country is never been an easy mission at all. Sustaining the nation’s comprehensive development covering all spheres of life was the most challenging part. Accordingly, every country carries out this mission on its own way as focus differs based on governments’ top priorities and major interests. That’s why the scale of development speed undoubtedly varies from one nation to another.

Though, when shedding the light on the Sultanate’s experience in this regard, the case is completely different and distinguished. Oman’s nation-building mission focused on building the human beings as the most precious resources of the nation. Since the beginning of Oman’s blessed renaissance, started by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, he had given high significance to the development of Omani people first.

He believed that development of people was the cornerstone of building new Oman.

Omanis were undoubtedly lucky to be accorded such importance and being one of the key personal interests of His Majesty.

He believed that the real treasures of any nation rely on human resources who are capable of pushing the wheels of national development ahead in life. The people of Oman were given this special attention since His Majesty’s first historical speech in 1970, stating: “My dear people, soon I will work to give you a happier future, but everyone of us should work to help in achieving this duty.”

Since the early days of His Majesty’s reign, his thorough vision and wise leadership was dedicating more attention to individuals to develop their abilities. Therefore, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos established the foundation of cooperation between the government and citizens in order to achieve the sustainable development. In this regard, he called upon Omanis to help in the process of building the nation and shoulder the responsibility.

Addressing his people, His Majesty said: “We promise you that we shall do our duty towards the people of our dear country. We also hope that every one of you will do his duty in helping us to build the thriving and happy future that we seek for this country, because, as you know, unless there is cooperation between the government and the people we will not be able to build

our country with the speed required to free her from the backwardness she has endured for so long.”

This was a sincere personal call upon all Omanis to join forces with the government bodies to partake in the nation-building march, lead by the visionary leader and architect of the modern country. Reflecting on His Majesty’s noble cause, he trusted his fellow citizens as reliable assets to help in starting the new era from the early days of his ascension to the throne.

Consequently, His Majesty worked hard over the past five decades to ensure suitable circumstances that support developing the thoughts, abilities and skills of the Omani people. Therefore, every citizen has been able to carry out his responsibilities through the spread of different kinds of services and facilities that are on offer. Omanis have been rolling up their sleeves to contribute in building their country and bringing the better future for all.

Over the past decades of the blessed renaissance, Omanis have seen the harmonious constant cooperation between the government and people of Oman through both the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura who are representing the citizens. These are the sweet fruits of His Majesty’s ambitious plans and policies, which he drew since his first day on the throne.

The mutual respect, trust and cooperation between the government and people are really matchless approaches.

Today, we, Omanis, are enjoying the fruitful outcomes of His Majesty’s wise visionary and exemplary leadership over the past 50 years.

All the achievements made in all walks of life in the Sultanate were accomplished in a record time with His Majesty’s dedication and hard work towards fulfilling his promise of bringing a bright future to the country and its subjects.

We are really proud of our nation and our late leader and benevolent father His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. As well, we will always be proud to be inhabitant of this beloved homeland.

aljahdhami22@gmail.com