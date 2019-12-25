Proposed spatial strategy alternatives for governorates discussed

MUSCAT: The Spatial Strategy Steering Committee on Wednesday concluded a series of meetings to discuss and endorse the alternatives for the Regional Spatial Strategies. The meeting, which comes as the last one after a series of meetings that were initiated in July 2019, was chaired by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Planning and Chairman of the Oman Spatial Strategy Steering Committee, in the presence of various under-secretaries of the relevant ministries, members of committees and governors.

The consultancy offices that are involved with the development of the Regional Spatial Strategies presented several spatial strategy alternatives, which are aligned with the National Spatial Strategy. The National Spatial Strategy has been already endorsed, which was developed following a series of workshops held with the relevant stakeholders. The meeting also discussed the outcomes of the technical appraisal for the alternatives by the Multi-Criteria Appraisal Framework (MCAF). The Committee’s decisions on the Regional Spatial Strategy alternatives will be presented to the Supreme Council for Planning for final discussions and endorsement.

Furthermore, the initial drafts of the spatial strategies at the national and regional levels will be submitted to the relevant stakeholders, in order to ensure awareness and compliance of the strategies within the sectoral plans, strategies and objectives, and to also obtain feedback. The feedback will then be incorporated at the final draft of the spatial strategy on the national and governorate level, which is expected to be completed by June 2020.

