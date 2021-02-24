Proposed amendments to consumer law discussed

MUSCAT: The Board of Directors of Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) held its first meeting for 2021 under the chairmanship of Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, CPA Board Chairman, on Wednesday. The Board discussed amendments proposed by the CPA to the consumer protection law within the framework of reviewing and updating laws and legislations governing consumer protection to upgrade the work in serving consumers and protecting their rights. The Board also discussed the current budget for 2021. It also approved the closing account of the fiscal year 2020 and the annual report of the previous year. — ONA