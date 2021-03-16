Proposal to support media

Representatives from the Media and Culture Committee of the Majlis Ash’shura met with specialists at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and proposed a set of plans and suggestions for the media that can contribute positively to the media scenario in the country.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of Ali bin Ahmed al Mashani, Chairman of the Committee, in the presence of members.

A set of proposals aimed at contributing to the revitalisation and development of media institutions and enhancing job security of the people associated with media houses are expected to catapult the quality of the media content, according to Ali bin Salem al Jabri, Vice-Chairman of the Committee.

“The Committee’s role is to find effective and rapid ways to ensure the sustainability of media institutions in the private sector that previously relied on government support. We also need to explore ways to achieving financial sustainability and reaching levels of safety and stability for the institution and its workers,” he said.

During the meeting, the specialists explained that the investment environment in the media sector in the Sultanate needs to be more attractive and ways to face financial, technical and marketing challenges need to be in place.