Proposal to establish special economic zone in Musandam

KHASAB: In cooperation with Oman Global Logistics Group (ASYAD), Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), organised a workshop which addressed the importance of establishing a special economic zone in the Governorate of Musandam.

Titled “The Economic Sector in Musandam: Opportunities and Challenges”, the workshop reviewed the business environment in the governorate, required incentives for activating economic activities and the mechanism for creating more opportunities for job-seekers. The participants exchanged opinions and views on how a special economic zone in Musandam will contribute in generating more new job opportunities, support economic sustainability and activate a variety of commercial activities.

Businessmen and entrepreneurs attending the workshop highlighted the importance of establishing a special economic zone in Musandam for attracting investments to the governorate.

The initial suggestions by majority of the participants pointed out to the necessity of establishing free markets, commercial spaces, tech parks and many other activities under the umbrella of the proposed special economic zone. Further, entrepreneurs and businessmen requested the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) to accord special attention to the economic situation and reality in the Governorate of Musandam by considering the proposals suggested by local communities in the governorate. — ONA