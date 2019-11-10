Prophet Muhammad’s mercy conveys a message!

Can anyone define the noble message of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in just one word! The best to do that, of course, is the Almighty Allah, who sent the message and who chose the Messenger. In the Holy Quran, Allah makes it crystal-clear in the verse: “And We have not sent you, O Muhammad, except as a mercy to the worlds”. Mercy is the keyword here, marking the spirit of Islam and the core of the Prophet’s message.

That’s not abnormal since its originator is Allah, the Compassionate, the most Merciful as he called Himself “In the name of Allah, the most Gracious, the most Merciful”. In another verse of the Quran, Allah said “My mercy encompasses all things”. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was selected by Allah to deliver the message of mercy to humanity. To set a great example in this regard, the Prophet’s life reflected this moral principle for it was reflected in his sayings, actions and dealings.

The Prophet’s compassion towards the believers was of the utmost degree. The Quran describes it in the following verse, addressing people: “There has certainly come to you a Messenger from among yourselves. Grievous to him is what you suffer; (he is) concerned over you (i.e., your guidance) and to the believers is kind and merciful.”

He mirrored the highest level of mercy that a human being could ever reach. There are a number of sayings, testimonials, stories and situations that show the significance as well as the application of this value in the

Prophet’s life.

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a great teacher of love, kindness and compassion to his people, being seen as the most loving, kind, and compassionate of all of them. His kind and gentle behaviour was mentioned in these verses of Quran: “O Messenger of Allah! It is a great Mercy of God that you are gentle and kind towards them; for, had you been harsh and hard-hearted, they would all have broken away from you”.

The Prophet taught human beings to show mercy and respect one another, saying: “He who does not show mercy to others, will not be shown mercy.” In another story, he was requested by some people to ask Allah to punish the disbelievers, but the Prophet (PBUH), replied: “I have not been sent as one to curse, but as a mercy.”

Referring to his kindness and gentleness, especially to the weak and poor people, one of the Prophet’s companions said: “I served Allah’s Messenger for ten years and he never said to me, ‘Shame’ or ‘Why did you do such-and-such a thing? or ‘Why did you not do such-and-such a thing?”. He was always kind and gentle to his people and everyone around him.

Likewise, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), once, said to his wife: “O ‘Aisha! Never turn away any needy man from your door empty-handed. O ‘Aisha! Love the poor; bring them near to you and Allah will bring you near to Him on the Day of Resurrection”. He was also concentrating on making all humans interdependent as he stressed: “All creatures are Allah’s dependents, and those dearest to Allah are the ones who treat His dependents kindly”. Reflecting on his interest to spread mercy to everything, he stated: “There is reward for kindness to every living thing.”

Addressing his companions, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: “Allah has revealed to me, that you must be humble. No one should boast over one another, and no one should oppress another.” His love, compassion and mercy for all kinds of creatures were not of the kind claimed by today’s humanists. The Prophet was very sincere and balanced in his kindheartedness for being raised by the Almighty Allah, the Creator and Sustainer of all beings. Therefore, he lived not for himself, but for others; Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a mercy a gift to mankind and the world.

