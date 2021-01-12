Local 

Promotional campaign launched to promote Musandam Governorate

Oman Observer

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism on Tuesday launched a promotional campaign for Musnadam Governorate from January 12-18 via its social media platforms
@OmanMHT @ExperienceOM_AR.

The campaign aims to introduce the tourism, archaeological and historical potentials in the governorate, as many promotional packages offered by Omran Group, Oman Air, the National Ferry Company and the tourism companies in the governorate will be provided, which will be published through the Ministry’s promotional communication accounts.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9350 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Trade ties with South Korea to get a boost

Oman Observer Comments Off on Trade ties with South Korea to get a boost

Interior minister receives message from Qatar

Oman Observer Comments Off on Interior minister receives message from Qatar

User-generated content helpful for small firms to boost brand equity

Oman Observer Comments Off on User-generated content helpful for small firms to boost brand equity