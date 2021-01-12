Promotional campaign launched to promote Musandam Governorate

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism on Tuesday launched a promotional campaign for Musnadam Governorate from January 12-18 via its social media platforms

@OmanMHT @ExperienceOM_AR.

The campaign aims to introduce the tourism, archaeological and historical potentials in the governorate, as many promotional packages offered by Omran Group, Oman Air, the National Ferry Company and the tourism companies in the governorate will be provided, which will be published through the Ministry’s promotional communication accounts.

