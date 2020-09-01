Promising growth for frozen baked products market in the Sultanate: Indian Mordor Intelligence

New Delhi: A report by Mordor Intelligence expects that the frozen baked products market in the Sultanate will record a compound annual growth rate of 4.69 per cent.

The report published by Reportlinker website said that the frozen baked products market in the Sultanate is one of the fastest growing frozen food sectors, as retail stores, along with supermarkets and hypermarkets, helped facilitate the sale of frozen baked products in the market.

It added that development and investment, in addition to product innovations, are leading to the growth of the sector, with the opportunity to reduce costs and consistently provide high-quality baked products throughout the day, thus increasing the consumption of products in the food service outlets.

The report added that food service outlets supply products, such as frozen cakes from suppliers, in order to meet market demand, and the cakes are frozen to preserve their freshness before delivery.

The report pointed out that the increased demand for appropriate food products and the pursuit of more taste, safety and consistency are among the main factors driving the growth of the frozen baked products market in the Sultanate. The fast lifestyles forced consumers to accept ready food and products, including frozen baked products, such as croissants, wraps, bread and more. –ONA