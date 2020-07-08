Prolonged use of masks does not cause oxygen deficiency

Muscat: The prolonged use of medical masks when properly worn, does not cause CO2 intoxication nor oxygen deficiency, confirmed the WHO on Wednesday.

“The use of medical masks can be uncomfortable. However, it does not lead to CO2 intoxication nor oxygen deficiency,” the WHO added.

The WHO confirmation is significant, as the use of a mask will be mandatory for all types of travel in the future, including long flights.

According to IATA quoting a study, wearing a mask can reduce the forward distance by an exhaled breath and its droplets by more than 20 per cent.

The face mask, however, can be effective only if it fits properly and worn correctly. It will be also more effective in combination with handwashing habits.

Oman has made it mandatory for everyone to wear face masks in public places, including all permitted commercial and industrial activities, workplaces in the public and private sectors, and public transportation.