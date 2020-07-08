Main 

Prolonged use of masks does not cause oxygen deficiency

Vinod Nair

Muscat: The prolonged use of medical masks when properly worn, does not cause CO2 intoxication nor oxygen deficiency, confirmed the WHO on Wednesday.

“The use of medical masks can be uncomfortable. However, it does not lead to CO2 intoxication nor oxygen deficiency,” the WHO added.

The WHO confirmation is significant, as the use of a mask will be mandatory for all types of travel in the future, including long flights.

According to IATA quoting a study, wearing a mask can reduce the forward distance by an exhaled breath and its droplets by more than 20 per cent.

The face mask, however, can be effective only if it fits properly and worn correctly. It will be also more effective in combination with handwashing habits.

Oman has made it mandatory for everyone to wear face masks in public places, including all permitted commercial and industrial activities, workplaces in the public and private sectors, and public transportation.

You May Also Like

Only Omani drivers for vehicles with agro products

Oman Observer Comments Off on Only Omani drivers for vehicles with agro products

Will the eastern coast of Oman be the next Maldives?

Saleh Al Shaibany Comments Off on Will the eastern coast of Oman be the next Maldives?

It’s Saudi vs Bahrain in Gulf cup final

Oman Observer Comments Off on It’s Saudi vs Bahrain in Gulf cup final