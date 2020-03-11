Project for settlement of wild animals in Wusta reserve launched

Haima: The Office for Conservation of the Environment at the Diwan of Royal Court on Wednesday launched programme to release wild animals (Arabian antelope) into the wild setting them free in the Al Wusta Wildlife Reserve. Following the release of Arabian antelope, they will be traced through satellite and radio devices.

The move came in the wake of a success story worthy to be told that began with a project for the settlement and breeding of the Arabian Oryx since the 1970s. The second phase of the project for the settlement of the Arabian Oryx was implemented by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in the 1980s. The third phase of the programme launched on Wednesday will see the release of Arabian Oryx, Arabian gazelle and Rhim gazelle into the wildlife reserve.

The release process of the wild animals was launched under the auspices of Hussain bin Ali bin Abdullatif, Advisor and Acting Secretary-General of the Diwan of Royal Court in the presence of the governor of Al Wusta besides members of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura and other officials and stakeholders.

The launch programme included a welcome speech delivered by a representative of the Office for Conservation of the Environment who provide information about the wildlife reserve and the most endangered animals as well as the number of the Arabian antelope set free into the reserve, the stages of settling the wild animals into the reserve (Arabian Oryx, Arabian gazelle and Rhim gazelle) which, he said, will be implemented in two phases which will be completed by 2020 with a total of 129 wild animals. This was immediately followed by the launch of the first phase of the resettlement process which aims to enable the wild animals to adapt to their natural habitats.

Commenting on the project, Hussain bin Ali bin Abdullatif (chief guest) said the government of Oman, thanks to the directives of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and the continued attention to the environment by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, aims to supply the wildlife reserve with an additional number of wild animals to enable them to live freely in the lap of nature and to allow them to reproduce thereby creating environmental diversity and contributing to environmental tourism without affecting the environmental heritage.

