Programme to promote medical education

MUSCAT: Oman Medical Specialty Board (OMSB) on Wednesday signed cooperation programme with the World Health Organization (WHO). The programme aims to promote fields of health, education and research in the Sultanate.

The programme, a strategic partnership between OMSB and WHO, also aims at sharing knowledge between the two parties in medical learning, conducting workshops and specialised training courses to upgrade medical learning in different OMSB medical specialties. The programme seeks to develop educational contents to cope with the international online learning.

The programme was signed by Dr Hilal bin Ali al Sabti, OMSB Executive President, and Dr John Jabbour, WHO Representative in Oman. — ONA