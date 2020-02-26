Profits jump at Peugeot maker PSA ahead of Fiat merger

PARIS: Peugeot maker PSA Group said profitability reached fresh highs in 2019, though the French firm underscored a gloomy outlook for car sales in markets like Europe this year as it pursues its merger with Fiat Chrysler.

PSA, which also produces cars under the Citroen and DS brands, has trimmed costs in areas such as purchasing as it integrated its acquisition of Opel and Vauxhall, boosting operating margins to a record 8.5 per cent last year.

It also offset a slump in vehicle sales by selling pricier SUV models, with launches including the Citroen C5 Aircross helping to lift revenues by a higher-than-expected 1 per cent to 74.7 billion euros . — Reuters

