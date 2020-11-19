Main 

Professional procedures applied to lift capsized Sri Lankan vessel

Muscat: The Marine Security Centre on Thursday joined hands with military, security, and civil departments concerned in tackling the incident of capsizing of a wooden vessel flying the Sri Lanka flag that recently went adrift off the beach of Athaiba, Governorate of Muscat, due to strong winds.

Competent authorities, survey teams, and divers sprang to action as soon as they received the Mayday
signal. They cordoned the site of the incident to prevent any oil pollution or risks to the marine environment or seafarers.

Then, professional procedures were applied to lift the crippled vessel, along with the vehicles onboard and other materials that settled on the seabed.

