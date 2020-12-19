Production of refineries falls 9.7%

Muscat: The Sultanate recorded a 32 per cent fall in the production of standard grade petrol (M-91) by Omani refineries at the end of October 2020, with the output falling to 7.98 billion barrels compared to 11.66 billion barrels produced in 2019.

The total production of refineries by the end of October 2020 fell by 9.7 per cent compared to October 2019. The output of super grade petrol (M-95) reached 10.50 billion barrels at the end of October 2020, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Gas oil (diesel) output rose 22 per cent to 28.49 billion barrels, while aviation fuel production fell by 49 per cent to 6.24 billion barrels at the end of October 2020 over the same period of 2019. Production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) fell 15 per cent to 5.17 billion barrels during the period under review.

Of the total production of M-91 grade petrol (which is the cheapest petrol available in the market), 6.47 billion barrels were sold in the domestic market.

Domestic sales of M-95 grade petrol reached 9.26 billion barrels, while sales of gas oil (diesel) within the country stood at 11.10 billion barrels during the first 10 months of 2020. Domestic sales of aviation fuel oil fell by 64 per cent, whereas that of LPG rose 3 per cent at the end of October 2020.

As far as petrochemicals are concerned, production of polypropylene by Orpic at the end of October 2020 was 195,000 tonnes, while output of paraxylene and benzene was 507,000 tonnes and 156,000 metric tonnes, respectively.

Further, Omani refineries exported 157,000 metric tonnes of benzene at the end of October 2020, while exports of paraxylene and polypropylene stood at 495,000 metric tonnes and 147,000 metric tonnes, respectively. — ONA

