Proactive mind-set bodes well for EV adoption

MUSCAT, DEC 8 – The Authority for Electricity Regulation (AER) Oman has welcomed measures introduced by fuel marketing companies reflecting their keen interest in supporting the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the Sultanate. In recent years, some fuel marketing firms have announced moves to incorporate charging stations at new filling stations planned to be built at key locations along major carriageways around the country. These pledges bode well for the early adoption of Electric Vehicles, said Qais bin Saud al Zakwani, Executive Director of the Authority.

“We are pleased to see that some of the fuel marketing companies have already started their own initiatives in this regard, such as by installing Electric Vehicle charging stations at some locations. This shows they are proactive in accommodating Electric Vehicles,” the official said. Speaking at a media briefing last week, at the start of a round of engagement with government and private sector stakeholders, Al Zakwani welcomed the “proactive mind-set” of fuel marketing firm in favour of environment-friendly transport solutions, particularly Electric Vehicles, as part of their energy transition strategies. This mind-set change also signals a keen awareness of the business opportunities awaiting companies that embrace renewables and environment friendly solutions, he noted.

The regulator has been in discussion with all of the stakeholders – government, public and private sector, and academic and R&D institutions — that have a role to play in the supporting EV penetration in the Sultanate. These include the Ministry of Transport, which has shown “an appreciation of the benefits of moving towards environment friendly transport solutions”, said Al Zakwani. “The Ministry has been extremely supportive in enabling the work that we have done and also as a key stakeholder in taking this dialogue and discussion forward,” the Executive Director stated. Oman National Transport Company (Mwasalat) — the wholly government owned public transport operator – continues to look at the viability of electric-based public transportation in the Sultanate, he noted.