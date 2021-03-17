Private sector workers can apply for govt jobs: Ministry

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour has clarified that registration of employment contracts in the private sector will not affect a worker’s chances to compete or apply for government jobs.

“Some applicants for jobs in the private sector refrained from registering work contracts due to fear of not being able to compete for jobs in the government. Public sector jobs are open to all, and workers in the private sector are entitled to compete for them,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Labour said it is mandatory to register employment contracts to protect the rights and duties of the worker and the employer, and years of service are recorded in the workforce registry as a work experience that gets preference while looking for better opportunities.