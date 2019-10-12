Private sector told to submit Omanisation plan by Jan 31

While setting a deadline for private sector companies in the Sultanate to submit their Omanisation plan, the Ministry of Manpower has warned that action will be taken against erring firms.

In a statement, the ministry said, “Private sector establishments in the Sultanate should submit their Omanisation plan for 2020 by January 31 in accordance with the Article 14 of the Labour Law.”

Action will be taken against companies that do not comply with the order, the statement added.

According to Oman’s Labour Law, an employer or an employer’s representative must each year send a detailed statement showing the number of his employees, the types of their jobs, occupations, salaries and nationalities to the directorate concerned in the ministry.

Commenting on the statement, an official at the ministry said that the ministry officials will carry out field visits to ascertain if they have complied with the job policy.

“Employers should provide necessary information along with their manpower requirements for 2020. This includes the number of nationals presently working in their establishments,” he said.

He said that all the companies in the private sector are under the scanner of a new system to ensure compliance with the Omanisation policy. “Non-compliance will not only end in fines and halt to the ministry services, but also can lead to the cancellation of their work permit,” warned the official.

Along with the Omanisation target, the private sector companies have to give priority to nationals in new jobs. “The ministry will assess the situation and reserve more specific positions for Omanis. A foreign worker is hired only if no suitable Omani candidate is available for a particular job.”

NCSI figures show that the share of Omanis in total employment in the private sector inched up to 12.7 per cent in 2018 from 11.7 per cent a year ago. A recent report shows expats in the private sector dropped first time in 2018, with a decline of 3.7 per cent.

